Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s Covid isolation to end on THIS date

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s Covid isolation to end on THIS date

British Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus isolation will end on Thursday, February 24, it has been disclosed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday all pandemic legal curbs in England would end later this week.

Johnson pushed ahead with the changes despite news that Queen had tested positive for the first time, calling it "a reminder that this virus has not gone away".

The 95-year-old monarch was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to be at her desk carrying out "light duties" this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

The prime minister said the legal need for people to self-isolate when infected with Covid-19 would stop from Thursday.

Access to free home testing kits will also cease from April 1, he added.

"We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defence," he told parliament, to cheers from the Tory ranks.

