Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special night out with Eugenie ended with bad news

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met with Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank for a Halloween night out in 2016.

The couple had gathered in Toronto, Meghan's Canadian hometown, to have a fun-filled night out before the Duke and Duchess' relationship came out in public.

The four went incognito in bizarre Halloween outfits to attend a gothic party.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres about the night, Meghan recalled: "He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well.

"And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.

Ellen asked: "So you went with Harry to a Halloween party and they had no idea it was the two of you?"

Meghan confirmed this, saying: "It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one fun final night out."

It was also revealed that Meghan and Harry's love came out in the public on this night. Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors revealed that how the royals "received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news."

The authors added that media got to know about their laid back romance and was about the spill it out to the world the next day.

