Harrison Ford helps crew member as he suffered from a heart attack

Harrison Ford was quick to respond as he noticed a man collapsing on the sets of Indiana Jones 5.

Ford yelled for medics as a crew member was having a heart attack when he was shooting for final scenes of his upcoming movie.

A source told the Sun that the megastar ‘was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic' as he saw the man collapse.

The Fugitive actor shouted, “Get me a medic quick,” as the insider recalled.

“There was a huge amount of panic,” the source added. “The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive.”

The source further informed that the cast and crew “been at Pinewood and are due to finish Friday.”

This is the second tragic incident to occur on the set of action-adventure movie.

Earlier, Nic Cupa, a 54-year-year-old crew member was found dead in his hotel when the film was being produced in Morocco.

The 5th installment of Indiana Jones directed by James Mangold and produced by Steven Spielberg had been delayed multiple times. It will now hit the theater on June 30, 2023.