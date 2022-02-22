 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch: Here’s why

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

British Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, will never step down as monarch despite health scare, royal expert Dr Ed Owens believes.

The Express UK quoted Dr Ed Owens as saying that it was very unlikely that the 95-year-old Queen will ever step down.

He said, “Abdication, due to the events of 1936, is considered a ‘bad word’ in the British Royal Family.”

The royal expert and historian went on to say that scandal that surrounded Queen’s estranged uncle, King Edward VIII, means any future abdication in British royal family is almost certainly off the cards.

“I think it is highly unlikely unless a future monarch of Britain is physically unable to perform the role, hence abdication may be considered as an option.”

Britain´s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a fortnight after marking 70 years on the throne.

Previously, an unexplained health issue saw her spend a night in hospital last October.

