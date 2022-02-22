 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Singing sensation Madonna gave her fans a look at her children’s artistic skills and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The 63-year-old hitmaker took to her Instagram and shared her kid's talent — including son David Banda, 16, dancing and one of her twin daughters, Stella, 9, playing the piano.

Sharing the dancing skills of son David, Madonna wrote, “After Dinner Dancing,” with hashtag #davidbanda #snoopdogg #meekmill

In the video, David displayed his skills as he engaged in the fancy footwork around the living room. 

David was dressed smartly in a white button-down shirt, loose-fitting black slacks, and black boots, and dancing passionately to That's My N---- by Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and YG.

Madonna shows off her kid’s talent in latest video

The Queen of Pop's Instagram Story posts showed additional snippets of David dancing the moonwalk to Michael Jackson outdoors in front of a black SUV.

Other clips in Madonna's Story showed her daughter Stella on the piano, playing flawless renditions of Bach and Borodin.

Madonna shows off her kid’s talent in latest video

For the unversed, in addition to Stella, Estere, Mercy, and David, the Vogue singer is mother to Lourdes Leon, 25 — whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon — and Rocco Ritchie, 21, whose father is Madonna's ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

