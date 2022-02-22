 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Chris Noth returns to social media following sexual assault allegations

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Sex and the City star Chris Noth returned to social media last week, months after sexual assault allegations
Disgraced Sex and the City star Chris Noth made a return to social media last week, months after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

The 67-year-old actor who starred as Mr. Big in SATC, took to Instagram last week to share a picture of his 14-year-old son Orion playing basketball with a caption that read, “SWISH. It’s a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom.”


He then took to the photo-sharing app once again over the weekend to wish his younger son, two-year-old Keats, a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday little Keats — you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!” wrote Noth.


Noth last posted on Instagram in December, shortly before the sexual assault story broke in The Hollywood Reporter, landing him in hot waters; he was fired from SATC reboot And Just Like That, and also from shows The Equalizer and Law & Order.

He was accused of sexual assault by four different women, with instances dating back to the 1990s. Noth has since categorically denied the allegations. 

