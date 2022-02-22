Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While the actress’ jaw-dropping transformation in the character of a real-life mafia queen, Gangubai has left fans stunned, many of them are in love with the starlet’s sartorial statements during the promotions.

The Raazi actress has once again made heads turn as she made a statement entry in a white saree during the latest promotions for the film in Delhi.





In the pics, the Gully Boy actress was seen winning the style game in a white blouse with a white saree and completed her look with open locks. She also posed the Gangubai signature back namaste pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz in important roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Feb. 25.