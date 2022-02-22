 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi
Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While the actress’ jaw-dropping transformation in the character of a real-life mafia queen, Gangubai has left fans stunned, many of them are in love with the starlet’s sartorial statements during the promotions.

The Raazi actress has once again made heads turn as she made a statement entry in a white saree during the latest promotions for the film in Delhi.


In the pics, the Gully Boy actress was seen winning the style game in a white blouse with a white saree and completed her look with open locks. She also posed the Gangubai signature back namaste pose for the cameras.

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi
Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz in important roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Feb. 25.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn’s quirky post for Kajol is a sweet reminder for their wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s quirky post for Kajol is a sweet reminder for their wedding anniversary
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make a debut as a writer for a web series, reports

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make a debut as a writer for a web series, reports
Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan’s concern, says he belongs to ‘no sleep club’

Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan’s concern, says he belongs to ‘no sleep club’
Karan Johar warned Shakun Batra of ‘polarising’ reactions to Gehraiyaan

Karan Johar warned Shakun Batra of ‘polarising’ reactions to Gehraiyaan

Raveena Tandon celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Raveena Tandon celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up on channelling a different character in 'Mardaani '

Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up on channelling a different character in 'Mardaani '
Sara Ali Khan shares adorable family photos from Jeh’s birthday bash: See here

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable family photos from Jeh’s birthday bash: See here
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar mark first post-wedding appearance with SWEET gesture

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar mark first post-wedding appearance with SWEET gesture
Ali Fazal celebrates as 'Death On The Nile' makes $100 million at global box office

Ali Fazal celebrates as 'Death On The Nile' makes $100 million at global box office
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s reception plans revealed

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s reception plans revealed
Deepika Padukone thinks emotional infidelity is far worse than ‘physical infidelity’

Deepika Padukone thinks emotional infidelity is far worse than ‘physical infidelity’
Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh drop intriguing first look of revenge thriller ‘Thar’

Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh drop intriguing first look of revenge thriller ‘Thar’

Latest

view all