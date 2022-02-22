Prince Andrew 'reinventing' himself for royal return

File Footage





Prince Andrew believes that he has a chance to return to his former royal life after his sex abuse case settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Kerene Barefield said that the disgraced Duke of York believes still has a chance to continue his future as a royal as he is attempting to "reinvent" himself in the eyes of the public.

"The royal experts shared, by speaking to friends of the Duke of York, that he still believes he has a future as a royal," Barefield said.

"The language that he used in his statement, like the fact he will be helping sex trafficking victims, could be seen as him trying to reposition himself and reinvent himself in the eyes of the public.

"It’s my understanding that [his daughter] Princess Eugenie also has a charity that helps sex trafficking victims. And it might be that he’s trying to get on board with that."