John Mayer’s drummer tests positive ahead of concert in NYC

John Mayer on Monday revealed hours before NYC show that his bandmates had tested positive for COVID

Singer John Mayer on Monday revealed that his drummer, Steve Ferrone, and background vocalist, Carlos Ricketts, had tested positive for COVID-19 just moments before taking the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, reported People.

Mayer, who is currently on his Sob Rock tour, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers ahead of his two sold-out shows at MSG.

“This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19,” said Mayer, adding, “Tonight's concert will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

Once on-stage, Mayer revealed that Ricketts had also contracted COVID-19, and went on to perform acoustic before Questlove joined him to play the drums for the rest of the show.

The singer then took to social media after the show to specially thank the fans, and those who helped put the show on despite the obstacles.

“The brilliant musicians in this band stepped up in ways that I will never forget, and will bond us forever. Most importantly, I thank everyone in attendance whose enthusiasm and energy in the face of some disappointing news lifted us all to something far greater than I could have ever expected,” he said.

Mayer’s tour started off in Albany, New York in February 17.