Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Kanye West played Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue at Donda 2 concert in which she can be heard admitting to have married ‘the best rapper of all time.’

The 44-year-old rapper hit the Loandepot Park in Miami on Tuesday to stage some fantabulous performances on a few songs from his recently-unveiled album.

However, fans were surprised to hear Skims founder’s voice amidst the show as her estranged husband played her SNL clip at the beginning of song Sci-Fi

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared while the entire arena went all-black with a burning house place at the center of the stage – symbolising the Flashing Light rapper’s childhood.

Alicia Keys, The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow and other artists also made a sizzling appearance in West’s much anticipated set. 

The controversial musician, Marilyn Manson has also been made a part of the album.

