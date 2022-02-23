Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert

Kanye West played Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue at Donda 2 concert in which she can be heard admitting to have married ‘the best rapper of all time.’

The 44-year-old rapper hit the Loandepot Park in Miami on Tuesday to stage some fantabulous performances on a few songs from his recently-unveiled album.

However, fans were surprised to hear Skims founder’s voice amidst the show as her estranged husband played her SNL clip at the beginning of song Sci-Fi.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared while the entire arena went all-black with a burning house place at the center of the stage – symbolising the Flashing Light rapper’s childhood.

Alicia Keys, The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow and other artists also made a sizzling appearance in West’s much anticipated set.

The controversial musician, Marilyn Manson has also been made a part of the album.