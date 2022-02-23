Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports

Adele recently spilled the beans on her plans of welcoming a baby with her beau Rich Paul, leaving everyone shocked including her 40-year-old businessman boyfriend who reportedly thought that it was the couple’s guarded secret.

According to the Heat Magazine, a source revealed, “Adele just blurting out the plan for them to have a baby next year has left Rich feeling spooked.

“Yes, it’s something they have discussed, but he had no idea their private plans would be broadcast and then splashed all over the world’s headlines,” the insider added.

“He knew what he was signing up for when he began dating Adele, but he doesn’t like their intimate moments becoming fodder for gossip, and he didn’t think Adele did, either. It’s definitely caused an awkward silence or two between them,” the outlet reported.

The Hello hit-maker graced The Graham Norton Show earlier this month where she talked about her postponed Las Vegas residency.

She said that her much-anticipated shows had to happen this year as there could be her important plans for the next year.

“Imagine if I have to cancel (the Las Vegas shows) because I’m pregnant!” she joked.