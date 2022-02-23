 
BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook is ruling over fans’ hearts with his newly-released single Stay Alive, produced by Suga, as he just made his first ever appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The song, which has been recorded as OST for the K-pop group’s webtoon 7Fates:CHAKHO was unveiled on February 5 and released on streaming platforms on February 11.

With a short time, the track has broken a number of records, most recent of them is its entrance on the Billboard’s Global 200 (Excl. US) chart at No.8. This makes the song first ever by a Korean male soloist to rank among the top 10.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria hit-maker debuted on No.95 in Hot 100 list.

Meanwhile, the song is making headlines on Spotify as it has smashed several records. 

The 24-year-old singer made biggest debuted day with 4.2 million streams, following the biggest debut week by any Asian solo artists with 18.8 million streams.

