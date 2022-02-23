Britney Spears buying her own house after landing $15 million book deal

Britney Spears is 'in the process' of buying a house for herself following major book deal

Britney Spears is ready to do some major splurging over a new house for herself after regaining control of her finances following the end a 13-year-long conservatorship.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her fans and followers that she’s in the process of buying a new house for herself after living in her current one for seven years.

Sharing a view of a swimming pool with a gorgeous pink sky from her bedroom window, Britney wrote, “So this is the view from my room… it’s pretty spectacular! I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for change!”





She went on to share that while she has been ‘modest’ about sharing details about her current home, it actually boasts three living rooms, adding, “Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky.”

Britney’s house hunting comes after the singer finally gained control of her own finances after she was freed in November 2021l from a 13-year-long conservatorship imposed on her by her father Jamie Spears.

She also recently inked a $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster for a memoir.