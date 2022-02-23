 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears buying her own house after landing $15 million book deal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Britney Spears is in the process of buying a house for herself following major book deal
Britney Spears is 'in the process' of buying a house for herself following major book deal

Britney Spears is ready to do some major splurging over a new house for herself after regaining control of her finances following the end a 13-year-long conservatorship.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her fans and followers that she’s in the process of buying a new house for herself after living in her current one for seven years.

Sharing a view of a swimming pool with a gorgeous pink sky from her bedroom window, Britney wrote, “So this is the view from my room… it’s pretty spectacular! I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for change!”


She went on to share that while she has been ‘modest’ about sharing details about her current home, it actually boasts three living rooms, adding, “Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky.”

Britney’s house hunting comes after the singer finally gained control of her own finances after she was freed in November 2021l from a 13-year-long conservatorship imposed on her by her father Jamie Spears.

She also recently inked a $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster for a memoir. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen pelted with eggs during visit to Germany

Queen pelted with eggs during visit to Germany

Missing actress Jaida Benjamin found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles a week later

Missing actress Jaida Benjamin found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles a week later
Elton John proves ‘show must go on’ in New York following terrifying jet failure

Elton John proves ‘show must go on’ in New York following terrifying jet failure
Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case

Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case
'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight

'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight
Royal Charity responds to questions about salaries of top staff

Royal Charity responds to questions about salaries of top staff
Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic

Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic
Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’

Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’
Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'

Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'
Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March

Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March
BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

Latest

view all