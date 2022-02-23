PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day Russia visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan getting on a plane in Islamabad as he leaves Pakistan for a two-day visit to Russia, on February 23, 2022. — Twitter/PakPMO

PM Imran Khan to be in Russia from February 23-24.

PM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb 24.

Bilateral, regional matters to be discussed in meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday left Pakistan for a two-day visit — from February 23-24 — to Moscow, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, PM Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet.

During a bilateral summit, PM Imran Khan and President Putin will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

"They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," the statement added.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

The visit of the prime minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

On Feb 24, PM Imran Khan will lay a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II. Following this, the prime minister will meet with the Russian president at 1 pm.

During the meetings, PM Imran Khan will reiterate his resolve to complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, sources told Geo News, adding that the project is very important for Islamabad and the county is committed to the speedy completion of the project.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others will accompany the premier during the visit.