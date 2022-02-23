 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Missing actress Jaida Benjamin found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles a week later

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Actress Jaida Benjamin was found safe days after she was reported missing from Studio City in Los Angeles
Actress Jaida Benjamin, who’s starred in shows like Austin & Ally and Family Reunion, was found safe days after she was reported missing from Studio City in Los Angeles.

People magazine quoted a rep for the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that Benjamin was found at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, LA, on Tuesday.

Her family has reportedly been notified since, however, no other details about her disappearance or discovery were disclosed.

Benjamin, 27, was reported missing to the LAPD by her mother JoCinda on Saturday.

JoCinda has since shared a statement with People about her daughter’s discovery, saying that Benjamin is “resting and being evaluated for treatment at this time."

“We are overjoyed and relieved! The stress has been out of this world," JoCinda added. "I wouldn't wish this amount of anguish on any parent or loved one. The country needs to do its due diligence to take better care of those battling mental illness,” she added.

