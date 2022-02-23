 
Queen pelted with eggs during visit to Germany

During the Queen’s extraordinary 70 years on the throne she once experienced a troubling incident during her visit to Germany.

In her 1992 visit to Dresden, German with her husband Prince Philip, the monarch experienced the left over fallout from World War 2 as she was pelted by eggs because the area was brutally bombed by the British.

According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, the Queen did not let the incident affect it and that she "carried it off well" when she visited the city’s Kreuzkirche church.

She was also booed by a strong crowd of 5000 people as she was entering the church

"She went all through all the different areas of Germany," he told Express. 

"She also later went to Dresden, which was very badly bombed by the British towards the end of the war.

"People threw eggs at her.

"There were one or two protests during that visit, but she carried that off well."

