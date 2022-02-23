Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has mastered the art of treating her fans with some stunning pictures on social media and her posts on Instagram often take the internet by storm.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met actor once again drew attention as she shared swoon-worthy snap from the the Kapoor's recent get-together and it showed they all had a great time.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena shared the picture with a caption, “La Familia.”

Kareena Kapoor shares picture with her family

In the photo, Kareena was seen posing with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Reema Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jain.

Kareena Kapoor with her sisters

In another photo, the Kapoor sisters Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa posed for the camera and Riddhima added the caption “Sister Banter.”



Kareena Kapoor and her sisters taking a selfie

In one picture posted by Riddhima, she was seen chilling with Aadar and Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor chills with her cousins

On Monday, Kareena's son Jeh Ali Khan turned 1. Wishing him, Kareena shared a picture of him with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond.”

