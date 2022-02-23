Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here 

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has mastered the art of treating her fans with some stunning pictures on social media and her posts on Instagram often take the internet by storm.
Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met actor once again drew attention as she shared swoon-worthy snap from the the Kapoor's recent get-together and it showed they all had a great time.
Taking to her Instagram, Kareena shared the picture with a caption, “La Familia.”
In the photo, Kareena was seen posing with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Reema Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jain.
In another photo, the Kapoor sisters Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima, Nitasha and Anissa posed for the camera and Riddhima added the caption “Sister Banter.”
In one picture posted by Riddhima, she was seen chilling with Aadar and Kareena.
On Monday, Kareena's son Jeh Ali Khan turned 1. Wishing him, Kareena shared a picture of him with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan.
Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond.”