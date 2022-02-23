Drew Barrymore's barefaced selfie on 47th birthday wows fans: pic 

 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Drew Barrymore's barefaced selfie on 47th birthday wows fans

Drew Barrymore showed-off her flawless skin and ageless beauty as she gave fans a glimpse of her barefaced on 47th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 50 First Dates actor treated her fans with an unseen photo of her as she donned a perfect smile, paired with a blue and pale pink tee.

2 22 22 this is 47!” she captioned the post.

As soon as the picture was up on the platform, fans bombarded the comment section with love-filled wishes. 

“Happy Birthday, you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! always have, always will," Reese Witherspoon wrote.

The Charlie’s Angels star told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021 that she never hides her age. 

“I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age…that is not something I ever got to do,” she told the outlet.

“I know that's a boring answer, but it's true. I think today is my best day so far... I am so proud of it because I'm so much calmer, wiser, smarter… and I'm still an idiot, and still have so much to learn,” she added.

