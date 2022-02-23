 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Royal scandals may 'take toll' on Queen Elizabeth II

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

The Queen could face some serious issues as royal scandals may “take a toll” on her.

According to a royal insider, the string of issues that the Queen has seen rocking the royal family amid the year of her Platinum Jubilee may be overwhelming for the 95-year-old.

A Buckingham Palace insider told People that the Queen witnessing Prince Andrew's fall from grace, Prince Philip's death and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to the US have given the monarch no time to rest. 

This, added with her frail health and her contracting Covid-19 has made her much more weak. 

The insider said: "It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarch.

"I've not known such a tumultuous time as this.

"It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It's going to take a toll."

