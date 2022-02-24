Wendy Williams ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd ‘handed time slot'

Wendy Williams’ representative has spoken out about the change in time slots and explains that the host ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd received it.

According to the rep and a report by People magazine, “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time.”

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show’.”

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

However, soon after the statement was released, Williams turned to her Instagram account and called out the representative for making unauthorized statements on her behalf, regardless of her well-founded concerns.

William’s personal statement was released to Instagram Stories and reads, “Mr Bragman. Although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”



