 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19
‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

Parasite actor Park Seo-joon tested positive for Covid-19 on February 18, confirmed his agency ENT on February 24.

According to the statement, the South Korean actor underwent a test using self-testing kits before arriving on his filming sets.

The Itaewon Class star also carried out a PCR test which also returned positive on February 19. Following his tests results, the actor has been receiving treatment in quarantine.

“Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19,” the agency confirmed in its statement.

“[Park Seo Joon] has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he has halted all scheduled activities since February 18 and is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities,” it added.

Seo-joon is reportedly showing to severe symptoms as of now. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason

Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-star became laughingstock for Duchess for THIS reason
Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!

Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!
Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’

Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’
Pete Davidson plays hard to get on Instagram, deletes account after Kanye West diss

Pete Davidson plays hard to get on Instagram, deletes account after Kanye West diss
Britney Spears says former manager tried to kill her: 'Made me feel special'

Britney Spears says former manager tried to kill her: 'Made me feel special'
Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew addresses wife’s tragic passing on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew addresses wife’s tragic passing on ‘Rust’
Kim Kardashian thinks it's 'too late' for Kanye West to ask for patch-up

Kim Kardashian thinks it's 'too late' for Kanye West to ask for patch-up
Kanye West a ‘no-show at 2022 Miami ‘Donda 2’ afterparty: Insider

Kanye West a ‘no-show at 2022 Miami ‘Donda 2’ afterparty: Insider
Wendy Williams ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd ‘handed time slot'

Wendy Williams ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd ‘handed time slot'
Priyanka Chopra asks Rosie O’Donnell to 'Google' her name: 'Dont' call me someone's wife'

Priyanka Chopra asks Rosie O’Donnell to 'Google' her name: 'Dont' call me someone's wife'
Jennifer Lawrence gives birth! welcomes first child with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth! welcomes first child with Cooke Maroney
Snoop Dogg backs Kanye West's decision to release Donda 2 on his own platform

Snoop Dogg backs Kanye West's decision to release Donda 2 on his own platform

Latest

view all