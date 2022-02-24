‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19

Parasite actor Park Seo-joon tested positive for Covid-19 on February 18, confirmed his agency ENT on February 24.

According to the statement, the South Korean actor underwent a test using self-testing kits before arriving on his filming sets.

The Itaewon Class star also carried out a PCR test which also returned positive on February 19. Following his tests results, the actor has been receiving treatment in quarantine.

“Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19,” the agency confirmed in its statement.

“[Park Seo Joon] has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he has halted all scheduled activities since February 18 and is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities,” it added.

Seo-joon is reportedly showing to severe symptoms as of now.