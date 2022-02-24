 
entertainment
Madonna slams netizens for criticising her ‘teenager-like looks'

Madonna slams netizens for criticising her ‘teenager-like looks'

Madonna gave a shut up call to haters who slammed her recent snaps, criticising that she looks ‘like teenager’.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 63-year-old pop queen shared her heavily-filtered photos to fire back at the netizens as she warned them to not mess with her.

“Don’t (expletive) with me,” she wrote on her selfie as she mocked her trollers who commented on her looks.

The award-winning singer also posted a close-up shot of herself, vibing-off uninterested expression. 

She wrote on the photo, “I'm sure I don't have stupid written across my forehead.”

In her third photo, the Hung Up singer flaunted her blonde hairs as she expressed, “Blonde Ambition.”

Madonna's Instagram Stories

Madonna's recent scathing message to critics comes after she received massive criticism on her heavily-filtered selfies.

50 Cent also ignited a feud with the In Da Club singer in November of last year when she took internet by storm with her racy pictures.

However, he quickly backtracked on his statement and apologised for his mean remarks. 

