Olivia Rodrigo highlights upcoming tour, next album plans

Thursday Feb 24 2022
Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently shed some light on her plans for her upcoming world tour, as well as the title for her new album that she intends to promote.

Rodrigo revealed it all while speaking to Billboard and began by revealing everything fans can expect from her comeback.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “I have a title for my next album and a few songs."

"It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

"I chose not to do any bonus tracks or special editions because Sour just felt like such a distinct era in my life, and I felt like I wanted to give the songs and album time to breathe."

She also added, "And yeah, I'm excited to create a new era of my music. I really like the way the album existed as a body of work."

During the course of her interview Rodrigo also explained why she plans to hit smaller venues in her world tour and explained, "I think it's important not to skip steps in my career."

"And also, I'm just really excited to play these more intimate venues and get to know my fans on a deeper, more personal level."

