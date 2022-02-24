 
Kajol & Ajay Devgn celebrate wedding anniversary with adorable throwback posts

Bollywood’s star couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today.

On the special occasion, the beloved pair turned to their respective social media handles and shared heartwarming, throwback posts, wishing each other on the big day.

In the early morning, the Singham actor took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Kajol from an interview where he is heard saying, “I am surprised that she is still with me, actually.”

He captioned the heartfelt video with the adorable note that reads, “1999 – Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 – Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @itsKajolD.”

Later, the Devi actress turned to her Instagram and shared a special throwback post to mark the day. She captioned it, “Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now.”


Earlier, the Tanhaji actor had shared a funny reminder of his wedding anniversary on social media with screenshots shared from the pair’s appearance on Koffee With Karan, where he had forgotten his wedding date.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999. The couple share two children together, an elder daughter Nysa and a son named Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bhuj actor is currently shooting Drishyam 2. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi, wherein he plays the character of Rahim Lala.

