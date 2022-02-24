 
Lilly Singh reveals that she has ovarian cysts, shares video from hospital

Popular Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts.

On Wednesday, the television host turned to her Instagram handle and opened up about her health, informing fans that she had to be taken to hospital’s emergency room due to her condition.

Sharing a video clip of her from the hospital, Lilly, 33, wrote that “it hurts and I’m tired.”


Detailing her experience, she further wrote, “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK….”

She continued, “No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother.”

Lilly’s fans and fellow celebrities reacted to the video, wishing her a speedy recovery. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also commented on her post, “Praying for you.”

Comedian and actor Brittany Furlan wrote, “Welcome to the club Cyster. Sending love.”

