The Weeknd dating Simi Khadra but not in committed relationship: Source

Thursday Feb 24 2022
Thursday Feb 24, 2022

The Weeknd is not ready to settle down yet and is casually dating Simi Khadra, a source has revealed
The Weeknd is not ready to settle down yet and is casually dating, a source close to the singer told People after he was spotted kissing DJ Simi Khadra at his 32nd birthday party.

An insider has confirmed to the publication that the Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, and Khadra are not yet an ‘official item’.

“He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone,” said the insider.

The 32-year-old singer was spotted with Khadra, one half of the twin DJ duo Simi & Haze, during his birthday bash over the weekend.

TMZ confirmed the duo was spotted getting intimate during the party, locking lips at one instant.

The Blinding Lights star's party was also attended by Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The news comes after the Grammy-winning artist was first seen together with Khadra in Los Angeles. The couple met over dinner at Sunset Tower.

Khadra is a friend of the Weeknd's former girlfriend Bella Hadid, whom he dated on and off from 2015 to 2019. 

