Composer Hans Zimmer ‘heartbroken’ for ‘Dune’ director over Oscar snub

Hans Zimmer has commented on 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve being snubbed by the Oscars for best director

Composer Hans Zimmer is no stranger to the Oscars. He's been nominated for an Academy Award 11 times and won once - for The Lion King in 1994.

But the Hollywood veteran says his nomination for scoring Dune, a mammoth adaption of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel, feels different after director Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in the best director category.

"I feel heartbroken for my friend," Zimmer told Reuters in an interview.

"But I can with clear conscience and with great honesty say... that I am nominated because of his work and because of the work of everybody around me and so if any one of us win anything, it is all in his name, it is all for him."

For the German composer, Dune was always going to be a dream project. He had been a fan of Herbert's intergalactic tale of politics, religion and giant sandworms since his teenage years, like Villeneuve.

"It was only when Denis very quietly said to me one day, have I ever heard of a book called 'Dune' that I sort of went into this teenage enthusiasm like a puppy dog chasing his own tail... It was a large chunk of my teenage years," Zimmer said.

To produce an otherworldly sound for the score, Zimmer created acoustics on a synthesizer and then asked a metal sculptor to recreate these using different shapes and metals.

Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, received 10 Oscar nominations last week, mostly in technical categories. Hollywood's highest honours will be given out on March 27.

Dune has been re-released in cinemas and IMAX since February 11. It will return to HBO Max on March 10. - Reuters