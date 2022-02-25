 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Britney Spears ponders cosmetic surgery plans: 'Should I do it again?'

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Britney Spears recently broke down her plans for a cosmetic procedure and her intentions for it all moving forward.

The singer got candid about it all in her latest Instagram update about another tropical destination.

The post included a video with Spears’ plans but what really caught the eyes of fans was her comments about wanting cosmetic procedures done.

She penned her thoughts about the hypothetical process while in a candid admission and it read, “Anyways I’m really debating on getting botox !!! I think I’m getting subtle lines on my forehead but the last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie ‘Just Go With It’ !!!! For 3 weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there !!!”

Prior to concluding she also wrote, “Lol Sounds funny but it actually wasn’t !!! I thought it was permanent … I mean I’m surprised people don’t sue … Anyways just happy to be here as in PRESENT … GRACE … cherishing moments and most of all, getting strong spiritually !!!! Pssss I’m not drinking at all, just acting”.

