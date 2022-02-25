 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami

Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kanye West was seen shopping in Miami with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones
Kanye West was seen shopping in Miami with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones

If Kanye West can’t have Kim Kardashian beside him, a lookalike will do… or so it seems, after the rapper was spotted out and about with influencer Chaney Jones, who is seemingly a Kardashian doppelganger.

According to People, the Donda rapper was seen shopping with Jones at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday, February 24 after putting up a performance experience of his latest album Donda 2 in the city.

West was seen in a hoodie, jeans and tall boots while the model rocked an all-black skin tight look with sneakers, a handbag, and oversized sunnies completing her look.

Photo: People magazine
Photo: People magazine

West and Jones were photographed together soon after it was reported that Kardashian had filed new court documents to expediate her divorce from West.

The papers, obtained by People, included a request from Kardashian to have her marriage to West terminated.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” Kardashian said in the filing.

Since their split, Kardashian has found love in Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson while West has been linked to Julia Fox and now Chaney Jones, all the while asking Kardashian to return to him.

