Friday Feb 25 2022
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar stun in chic outfits at Ritesh Sidhwani's party

After a dreamy wedding affair, the newlyweds, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first public appearance at producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s home, who hosted a glamorous party for the couple.

Ritesh, who is co-founder with Farhar in Excel Entertainment, was one of Farhan's groomsmen at his wedding ceremony, which took place last Saturday at the Akhtar family property in Khandala.

On Thursday night, the newly wedded couple was seen holding hands as paparazzi clicked them.

For the bash, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actor opted for a casual look. He wore green tee with a white shirt and paired it with matching pants. The lady, on the other hand, opted for a stunning bodycon metallic gown. Shibani looked gorgeous as she kept her hair tied in a bun at the temple and completed her look with white heels and statement earrings.

Celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapor, Gauri Khan with kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Tara Sutaria with her beau Aadar Jain, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Kunal Kemmu with Soha Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and many other celebrities were pictured at Sidhwani's home.

The glamorous pictures from the night took the internet by storm. Take a look here.

