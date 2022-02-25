 
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories with fans

Superstar Mahira Khan is taking a trip down memory lane as she recalls beautiful memories from her childhood in the latest social media post.

The Raees diva, who often shares posts from her personal and professional life with fans online, turned to her Instagram handle and reminisce the joy of getting the family gifts, she inherited.


The Bin Roye starlet began with, “As a little girl, going through ama’s potlis (bag) was my favorite thing to do. I’d put on all her ghararas, her saris.. couldn’t wait till they’d fit me properly. Would make up scenarios of different places I’d wear them to. And God have I worn all of them again and again and again.”

She continued, “There is something so precious about heirlooms. To wear the dupatta your mother once wore in her youth.. to put on a sari your nani only kept for special occasions.. or the gharara you got because your phopo says - you’re the daughter she didn’t have’ .. Aaah.. tender mercies.”

On the work front, the actress who was last seen on small screen in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, opposite Fahad Mustafa.

