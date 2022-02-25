 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 25 2022
Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with heartwarming post on death anniversary

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Boney Kapoor fondly remembered his late wife, the legendary Sridevi, on her fourth death anniversary

Boney Kapoor remembered his late wife, the legendary Sridevi, on her death anniversary with a special Instagram post dedicated to her.

The filmmaker took to the photo-sharing app late on Thursday, February 24, four years after Sridevi passed away, to share a throwback photo from when they been in Venice for a vacation in 2008.

“We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 and spent just a few hours in the city,” shared Boney, adding, “We had made plans of visiting Venice again for longer stay but destiny denied our plans.”

The photo shows the couple sitting in a classic Venetian gondola as they take a ride in one of the city’s famous canals.

Fans flocked to the photo to leave encouraging and heartwarming comments for the aggrieved Boney, with one fan writing, “Don't worry sir, she is always with you."

Boney also notably remembered his late wife fondly in an interview with Forbes last year.

“Sridevi was one of those rare artists who are so gifted that their absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. But I remember her as a great and down to earth human being, a very dedicated mother and an extremely loving wife. Sridevi the human being, wife, mother and friend was very different to Sridevi the artist," he’d said.

Boney and Sridevi tied the knot in 1996 and have two

