Zendaya 'visibly thrilled' to dine out in Rome with Tom Holland: source

Zendaya is over the moon to spend swoon-worthy moments with Tom Holland as she looked 'thrilled' to dine out with her beau in Rome.

According to Page Six, the onlookers spilled that the couple ‘looked in love’ as they arrive at Antica Pesa in Trastevere neighborhood on Wednesday.

“She seemed visibly thrilled. They sat in a corner by the fireplace and were adorable together. They looked in love,” the outlet quoted its source.

The Uncharted actor was seen looking dashing in white tee which he wore underneath a black cardigan with yellow stripes.

Tom Holland and Zendaya posed with restaurant's chef Francesco Panella

The Euphoria star, on the other hand, sported a nude turtleneck and paired it with black coat.

“Zendaya looked stunning, even as simply dressed as she was. They are adorable together,” the source shared.

The lovebirds were also accompanied by their friends later at the night as the pair “laughed all night while being cute with each other.”