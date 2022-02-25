'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is narrating a ‘truly unforgettable experience’ of a train ride in the much-awaited first teaser of his upcoming film, the Bullet Train.

The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the most anticipated movies for the year at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and leaving fans excited.

In the teaser of David Leitch’s film, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor’s voice can be heard, who is narrating a commercial for a train and asking fans to get on board for the unforgettable experience on March 2.

The trailer of the upcoming film is expected to release on March 2.





In the teaser, the Fight Club actor is narrating details about the train ride such as it being a "tranquil, comfortable, and fast" experience, the video clip ends with a bruised face of the actor, wearing tense expression while seated on the train.

As per reports, Bullet Train is based on the famous Japanese novel Maria Beetle and will have equal elements of action, adventure and survival genres.

Apart from Pitt, Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock. The film is slated for a July 15 release.