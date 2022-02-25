 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March
'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is narrating a ‘truly unforgettable experience’ of a train ride in the much-awaited first teaser of his upcoming film, the Bullet Train.

The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the most anticipated movies for the year at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and leaving fans excited.

In the teaser of David Leitch’s film, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor’s voice can be heard, who is narrating a commercial for a train and asking fans to get on board for the unforgettable experience on March 2.

The trailer of the upcoming film is expected to release on March 2.


In the teaser, the Fight Club actor is narrating details about the train ride such as it being a "tranquil, comfortable, and fast" experience, the video clip ends with a bruised face of the actor, wearing tense expression while seated on the train.

As per reports, Bullet Train is based on the famous Japanese novel Maria Beetle and will have equal elements of action, adventure and survival genres.

Apart from Pitt, Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock. The film is slated for a July 15 release.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya 'visibly thrilled' to dine out in Rome with Tom Holland: source

Zendaya 'visibly thrilled' to dine out in Rome with Tom Holland: source
Damon Dash dishes on how Kanye West has become 'new Michael Jackson'

Damon Dash dishes on how Kanye West has become 'new Michael Jackson'
Camilla's plans after taking Queen Consort title revealed

Camilla's plans after taking Queen Consort title revealed

Kendall Jenner reveals her personal diary is 'so secretive': 'I lock it away'

Kendall Jenner reveals her personal diary is 'so secretive': 'I lock it away'
Russia allowed to participate in 'Eurovision Song Contest' despite Ukraine's request

Russia allowed to participate in 'Eurovision Song Contest' despite Ukraine's request

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion
Disgraced comedian Louis CK to perform in Ukraine amid Russian invasion?

Disgraced comedian Louis CK to perform in Ukraine amid Russian invasion?
Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch

Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties
‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention

‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention
Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Latest

view all