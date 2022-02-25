 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles searching for three chefs to join royal household

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

File Footage 


A recent advertisement has revealed that Prince Charles is in search for not one but three chefs.

The heir to the throne is looking for three expert cooks, a head chef, a chef de partie and a sous chef, to join his royal household at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for himself and his wife Camilla.

The advert on the royal website explains: "The chef’s team is responsible for the preparation, cooking and presentation of food for the Royal Family and employees at all royal residences."

The advert also specified that applicants must be "tactful and courteous, with the ability to maintain confidentiality and discretion at all times".

As for what the Prince of Wales' diet consists of he shared that he does not eat meat or fish during two days of the week and does not consume dairy on one day of the week.

Speaking on the Big Interviews on BBC in 2021 he said: "The business of what we eat of course is important.

"For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week.

"Now I mean that’s one way to do it - if more did that you would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment and everything else.

"Because you see the thing about meat is very important - where does it come from, how is it grown?

"So if it’s grass-based and from the right breeds, you know if it is better quality but eaten less often - that approach to farming is less damaging than the industrialised approach with intensive everything, and causing huge pressures and damage."

More From Entertainment:

Queen, royal family's possible escape plan if Russia begins nuclear war

Queen, royal family's possible escape plan if Russia begins nuclear war
Jamaican government refuses to pay for Prince William, Kate Middleton tour

Jamaican government refuses to pay for Prince William, Kate Middleton tour
Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

'Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

'Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
BTS have ’50-50’ chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member

BTS have ’50-50’ chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member
'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March

'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March
Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets 'Friends' co-stars

Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets 'Friends' co-stars
Zendaya 'visibly thrilled' to dine out in Rome with Tom Holland: source

Zendaya 'visibly thrilled' to dine out in Rome with Tom Holland: source
Damon Dash dishes on how Kanye West has become 'new Michael Jackson'

Damon Dash dishes on how Kanye West has become 'new Michael Jackson'
Camilla's plans after taking Queen Consort title revealed

Camilla's plans after taking Queen Consort title revealed

Kendall Jenner reveals her personal diary is 'so secretive': 'I lock it away'

Kendall Jenner reveals her personal diary is 'so secretive': 'I lock it away'
Princess Charlotte melted ice between Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Princess Charlotte melted ice between Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all