Prince Charles searching for three chefs to join royal household

A recent advertisement has revealed that Prince Charles is in search for not one but three chefs.

The heir to the throne is looking for three expert cooks, a head chef, a chef de partie and a sous chef, to join his royal household at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for himself and his wife Camilla.

The advert on the royal website explains: "The chef’s team is responsible for the preparation, cooking and presentation of food for the Royal Family and employees at all royal residences."

The advert also specified that applicants must be "tactful and courteous, with the ability to maintain confidentiality and discretion at all times".

As for what the Prince of Wales' diet consists of he shared that he does not eat meat or fish during two days of the week and does not consume dairy on one day of the week.

Speaking on the Big Interviews on BBC in 2021 he said: "The business of what we eat of course is important.

"For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week.

"Now I mean that’s one way to do it - if more did that you would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment and everything else.

"Because you see the thing about meat is very important - where does it come from, how is it grown?

"So if it’s grass-based and from the right breeds, you know if it is better quality but eaten less often - that approach to farming is less damaging than the industrialised approach with intensive everything, and causing huge pressures and damage."