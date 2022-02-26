 
London’s Royal Opera cancels Bolshoi Ballet over Russia-Ukraine crisis

London´s Royal Opera House said on Friday it was cancelling a season of performances by Moscow´s famed Bolshoi Ballet amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning," it said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead," the opera house said, becoming the latest Western institution to cancel its collaboration with Russia.

In Germany, acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has been told to speak out against President Vladimir Putin´s invasion of Ukraine or risk losing his job as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

Even the Eurovision Song Contest has said that no Russians will be permitted to take part in this year´s contest following the invasion of Ukraine.

