Scott Disick finds fresh love in Kylie Jenner lookalike: See Photo

Scott Disick has a new muse and she looks exactly like Kylie Jenner!

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are seemingly growing in popularity after Kanye West found himself a Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

Scott Disick has now followed suit as he was spotted in Malibu with a Kylie Jenner doppelganger, Holly Scarfone. Scott Disick shares kids with Kylie's elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The duo was papped leaving a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu Thursday night.

Holly is a reality TV star from Canada living in the US. She graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.



For their day out, Holly wore an ankle-length cream colored lace up dress accessorised with a matching toned Bottega Veneta handbag.



The Instagram model enjoys over 600K followers.

