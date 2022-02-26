Jennifer Lopez to receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award

 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

On Thursday, the FOX Entertainment and iHeartMedia made the announcement to honor the Marry Me star for her ‘impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan bas worldwide.’

The Hustlers star, who is a musician, dancer, actress, and producer, has had a career spanning two decades, and has been the only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously.

The ceremony will be hosted by LL Cool J and will air LIVE from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 22 on Fox. “It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,” said LL Cool J in a statement.

The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

