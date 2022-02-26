 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
Jana Kramer reflects on re-learning healthy relationship patterns

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Famed star Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and spoke candidly regarding her new relationship with an ex-military man as well as the past dynamics she is working to shed.

The singer began her interview by fawning over her former Navy SEAL boyfriend Ian Schinell and explained how she is actively working to change future dynamics.

The star weighed in on her relationship during her interview with People magazine.

She started by saying, "It's going good, but it's very hard to be in a healthy relationship outside of a toxic relationship. I'm just trying to relearn things and he's very patient."

"My focus isn't to hurry up and get married. My focus is my kids and myself and continuing to heal and grow," she also went on to add.

During the course of the interview, Kramer also references her thoughts on keeping relationships private.

She admitted, "I didn't post him in the very beginning because, realizing how invested people are, I don't want that pressure. I had that with my last relationship and that was just too much."

Before concluding she also praised the ex-military for being very "hands-on" with her children, as well as “very helpful and the kids love him."

