Kendall Jenner sends fans wild as she shares a glimpse of her new hairstyle

Saturday Feb 26 2022
Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Fans showered praise on Kendall Jenner as the model stunned them by rocking a beach blonde pixie cut in new photo shoot for a magazine this week.

Supermodel shared three Instagram posts on Friday, all with a series of snaps rocking the awe-inspiring hairstyle.

Kylie Jenner's sister set pulses racing in a see-through mesh top, pairing it with a short. Her new haircut elevated her look.

She opted for new haircut for a magazine shoot to send her fans wild with her amazing looks.

Kendall Jenner first dyed her hair blonde in 2019. Now, she’s rocking that shade again but in the form of a pixie cut, which garnered massive praise from fans and friends.

