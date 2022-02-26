Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’

An anti-monarchist organization working towards the dismissal of the monarchy believes Prince Charles and Prince William’s days are numbered.



The CEO of Republic, Graham Smith made this claim and admitted that he thinks the Royal Family’s time is truly over because Prince William and his father Prince Charles are “not in sync.”

He made this admission during one of his interviews with Express UK and was quoted saying, “Charles and William they just don't come across in the same way as the Queen at all. There's nothing that people have been excited about.”

Mainly because people still see “the Queen as the monarchy and the monarchy as the Queen.”

He also went on to allege, “I think that the monarchy’s days are numbered. It's just a matter of when rather than if because it has survived this long because of the Queen.”

“I think that modern values, people's values, are just not in sync with what the monarchy is anymore. I think that younger generations have already turned against it in quite significant numbers.”