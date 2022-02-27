Sean Penn issues statement from Ukraine

If Americans allow the Ukrainian people to fight alone, “our soul as America is lost,” said actor and filmmaker Sean Penn who is in Ukraine where he is filming a documentary for Vice about the country’s recent tumultuous events.

The Oscar-winning actor on Friday appeared at a government press briefing in the capital city of Kyiv, before issuing his statement.



Penn said, “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost. “



Penn previously travelled to Ukraine in November, meeting the military in preparation for the documentary, the statement added.



Industry publication Variety said Penn's documentary was for Vice Studios, in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.









