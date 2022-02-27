David Beckham son Cruz branded 'desperate' for risque photoshoot

David Beckham's son, Cruz Beckham, is receiving flak for his explicit photoshoot.

The 17-year-old son of the former footballer, posed for i_d magazine this month as he went shirtless for the risque photoshoot.

TV presented Ulrika Jonsson however feels 'uneasy' after looking at the 'underage' star kid's photos.



"At the time of the shoot, he was 16. He’s since turned 17 but I can’t help feeling a bit uneasy about the images," she said in her column to The Sun.

"Firstly, it feels like he’s still a child and the pictures blatantly sexualise him. Manipulated and stylised, they are sorely lacking in personality."

She then branded the photo shoot "sad and desperate."

"I feel for all the real musicians and songwriters out there who would kill for a magazine cover like that," she added.



"Cruz may have got our attention but he’s yet to earn our respect," declares Ulrika.



However, she is not the only one who holds feelings of uneasiness after the "disturbing" shoot.

"There are several things disturbingly inappropriate about Cruz Beckham’s i_d magazine shoot," added a Twitter user.

"Are we all going to pretend that Cruz Beckham posing in his underwear on a magazine as a sixteen-year-old is totally normal? If it was a sixteen-year-old girl…."another added.

