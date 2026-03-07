 
Harry Styles kicks off new era with 'One Night Only' comeback show

Harry Styles Manchester show was filmed for Netflix special

Hina Ali
March 07, 2026

Harry Styles kicks off new era with ‘One Night Only' comeback show

Harry Styles made a big comeback in Manchester on Friday night with a special One Night Only show.

He played his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally from start to finish, giving fans a full live experience for the first time in almost three years.

The concert was at Co op Live, a huge arena where Harry helped fund but tickets were just £20, making it more intimate than his upcoming huge Wembley and New York tour dates.

The rules were that fans got to keep their phones in special bags and everyone got disposable cameras to capture the night.

Styles opened with his new single Aperture, standing with his band on a square stage while the audience waved red camera lights in the air.

The House Gospel Choir, who performed with him at the BRITs, joined him on stage, adding extra energy.

Throughout the night, the music icon talked to the crowd about how much the album meant to him.

“I had to take a little bit of time away, and stepping back into this room, I know exactly why I’m here,” he said.

Harry played a mix of new songs and old favourites, including Golden, Watermelon Sugar and Sign of the Times.

The entire show, however, was filmed for a Netflix special called Harry Styles. One Night In Manchester which drops on Sunday.

All of the One Direction’s former singer fans left buzzing from the music and the special atmosphere.

