 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Anushka Sharma flaunts her artistic skills in latest video
Anushka Sharma flaunts her 'artistic' skills in latest video

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma gave her fans a look at her 'artistic' skills and since then fans can not stop gushing.

The PK actor took to Instagram and shared the short clip of herself while trying her hand at painting on the sets of a commercial shoot.

Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it, "When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this)."

Anushka's video featured a yellow cupid heart, a creepy grinning face and the words 'Pack Up' were painted on the wall. The canvas? Well, it was a beautiful mess of various colours.

She was seen wearing a beige pantsuit, Anushka can be seen mixing colours on the palette and then painting the canvas with a brush.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was spotted last week on a sports ground in Mumbai, where she was preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress will be stepping into the shoes of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka also shared photos of her bowling prep, as she captioned it, "Grip by grip #prep #ChakdaXpress." 

More From Showbiz:

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘I’m on the mend, will be back soon’
Mira Rajput dazzles in pink floral saree as she poses for family event

Mira Rajput dazzles in pink floral saree as she poses for family event
From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

From chic dresses to ethnic kurtas, Sara Ali Khan stuns in every outfit in BTS reel

Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'

Tuba Anwar on claims she is still married: 'Exit from abusive marriage is not a sin'
Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on

Madhuri Dixit reveals stardom never affected her personal life: Read on
Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor
‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond

‘Nanis are the best:’ Twinkle Khanna says on mom Dimple Kapadia - daughter Nitara’s bond
Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Hrithik Roshan sends out his warm wishes to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig
Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions
Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’

Shahid Kapoor gets birthday love from Ishaan Khatter, ‘keep conquering’
Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch

Salman Khan shakes a leg with sister's kids in 'Da-Bangg Tour' BTS video: Watch
Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s attacks against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all