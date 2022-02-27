Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship after Britney Spears’ win

Amanda Bynes has requested an end to her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship

Nickelodeon alum Amanda Bynes has requested an end to her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship, just months after Britney Spears scored a win at court to end her own 13-year-long conservatorship.

According to People magazine, Bynes on Wednesday filed court documents in an effort to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate at the Ventura County Superior Court in California.

Bynes’ hearing is scheduled next month, on March 22, 2022.

Talking about the filing, the Bynes’ attorney told People, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

The She’s All That actress also filed a capacity declaration earlier, adhering to California law that requires all conservatorship cases to provide updated mental state records from physicians or psychologists.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013 following her hospitalisation under psychiatric hold after she allegedly started a fire in a stranger’s driveway. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The conservatorship gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her personal, financial, and medical affairs.