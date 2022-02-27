 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship after Britney Spears’ win

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Amanda Bynes has requested an end to her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship
Amanda Bynes has requested an end to her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship 

Nickelodeon alum Amanda Bynes has requested an end to her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship, just months after Britney Spears scored a win at court to end her own 13-year-long conservatorship.

According to People magazine, Bynes on Wednesday filed court documents in an effort to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate at the Ventura County Superior Court in California.

Bynes’ hearing is scheduled next month, on March 22, 2022.

Talking about the filing, the Bynes’ attorney told People, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

The She’s All That actress also filed a capacity declaration earlier, adhering to California law that requires all conservatorship cases to provide updated mental state records from physicians or psychologists.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013 following her hospitalisation under psychiatric hold after she allegedly started a fire in a stranger’s driveway. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The conservatorship gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her personal, financial, and medical affairs. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay touching tribute to people of Ukraine at NAACP awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay touching tribute to people of Ukraine at NAACP awards
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady mark 13th anniversary with loving notes

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady mark 13th anniversary with loving notes
Snoop Dogg reveals Queen Elizabeth helped him stay in UK amid murder charges

Snoop Dogg reveals Queen Elizabeth helped him stay in UK amid murder charges
Chef José Andrés takes World Central Kitchen to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Chef José Andrés takes World Central Kitchen to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion
Queen Elizabeth cancels diplomatic reception in wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis

Queen Elizabeth cancels diplomatic reception in wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris

Kylie Jenner FIRST outing after giving birth, goes house hunting with mom Kris
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners

2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners
Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK

Prince Harry lacks 'genuine smile' fitting in with US celebrities, was happier in UK
‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion

‘SNL’ returns with powerful tribute to Ukraine amid on-going Russian invasion
Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium

Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium
Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian prenup is ‘not ratified’: report

Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian prenup is ‘not ratified’: report
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set out to raise $1,000,000 for Ukraine

Latest

view all