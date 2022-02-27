Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace

 
Prince Harry once touched upon his hilarious panic attack after bumping  into the Queen in the corridors of the Buckingham Palace.

In a 2018 documentary, Queen of the World, Harry was spotted telling a bunch of Caribbean professionals what it is like to have an encounter with the Queen in the Palace.

The Duke of Sussex at the time adviced the group not to lose calm he they ever come across the Queen

He said: "You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have - and you’ve only been here two weeks," he said in the HBO documentary.

"Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic," he quipped.

"I know you will. We all do!" Harry also revealed how he thought the monarch was his "boss."

He added: "I still view her more as the Queen than my grandmother."

Prince Harry left UK to be with wife Meghan Markle and his children in the US in 2020. The Duke is expected to return with family for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, only if he is provided security by the Home Office.

