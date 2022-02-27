 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey, Justin Bieber ‘bickering’ over children: ‘Such devastation’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Hailey, Justin Bieber ‘bickering’ over children: ‘Such devastation’
Hailey, Justin Bieber ‘bickering’ over children: ‘Such devastation’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have reportedly started bickering and pals worry the duo is at the cusp of a breaking point.

This update has been offered by a source close to OK and according to their findings, “Justin wants an army of kids, but Hailey is set on focusing on her career and will not be rushed, period.”

This revelation comes just days after Hailey admitted that she’s “definitely” into the idea of having a kid but “not this year” as it may prove hectic.

According to the inside source, Justin has grown “devastated” with this news, especially since Hailey considers herself still “super, super young.”

In light of the differing opinions, Justin and Hailey seem to be bickering and at odds.

The source explained, “Justin has been eager to have children for a while now, and he’s getting impatient. But Hailey going public with her feelings was a real kick in the teeth, and friends are seeing it as a signal that they’re heading toward another rough patch."

They’re very united in calling out anyone who suggests they’re on the rocks.But this issue of starting a family is the elephant in the room.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq
‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game
Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’

Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’
Gucci debuts distinctive collab with adidas on Milan Fashion Week runway

Gucci debuts distinctive collab with adidas on Milan Fashion Week runway
Pete Davidson ditches this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live’: Here’s why

Pete Davidson ditches this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live’: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeting Gen Z to 'outflank' royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeting Gen Z to 'outflank' royal family
Mick Jagger to work with Questlove for upcoming James Brown docu-series

Mick Jagger to work with Questlove for upcoming James Brown docu-series
Ukraine-born actress Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ over Russian invasion

Ukraine-born actress Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ over Russian invasion
Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace

Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in black leather ensemble: See pics

Khloe Kardashian is a vision in black leather ensemble: See pics
Linda Evangelista ditches mask for the first time since opening up about botched surgery

Linda Evangelista ditches mask for the first time since opening up about botched surgery
BTS smashes 2 records as ‘Dynamite’ hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS smashes 2 records as ‘Dynamite’ hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube

Latest

view all