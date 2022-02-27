Hailey, Justin Bieber ‘bickering’ over children: ‘Such devastation’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have reportedly started bickering and pals worry the duo is at the cusp of a breaking point.

This update has been offered by a source close to OK and according to their findings, “Justin wants an army of kids, but Hailey is set on focusing on her career and will not be rushed, period.”

This revelation comes just days after Hailey admitted that she’s “definitely” into the idea of having a kid but “not this year” as it may prove hectic.

According to the inside source, Justin has grown “devastated” with this news, especially since Hailey considers herself still “super, super young.”

In light of the differing opinions, Justin and Hailey seem to be bickering and at odds.

The source explained, “Justin has been eager to have children for a while now, and he’s getting impatient. But Hailey going public with her feelings was a real kick in the teeth, and friends are seeing it as a signal that they’re heading toward another rough patch."

They’re very united in calling out anyone who suggests they’re on the rocks.But this issue of starting a family is the elephant in the room.”