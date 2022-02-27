‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer say the final season makes clear that their characters have changed

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer say the spy thriller’s fourth and final season quickly makes clear that their characters have changed, reported The Associated Press.

But Eve, Villanelle and viewers should prepare for “how much more personal it is” as the hit series unspools to its eight-episode conclusion, said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

“This is going to be a bigger journey than they’ve been on in any other season, and more emotionally charged,” said Woodward Gentle, who has guided Killing Eve throughout its successful run.

She spoke from London in a break from monitoring post-production work on the last episode of the drama, which returns 8 p.m. EST Sunday on BBC America and the AMC+ streaming service. Episodes will repeat on the AMC channel at 9 p.m. EST Monday.

There’s two “really brilliant new characters” this season, the producer said, and the welcome return of Camille Cottin as the powerful and well-connected — or more accurately, ill-connected — Hélène.

Oh and Comer dropped a few clues, reinforced by a trailer intended to whet the audience’s appetite for the last bow of the series inspired by novelist Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle series.





Eve is “different in the way that she’s clearly gained skills, that she’s not afraid of violence in herself or inflicting it on others,” Oh said of the maverick spy she plays.

Her “complete innocence” on display in the show’s first year is gone, the actor said during a Q&A with TV critics.

Eve’s nemesis, the emotionally damaged but effective assassin Villanelle, has her own bumpy transformation, Comer said.

“I think she’s so desperate to change at the beginning, and I’m not sure that comes from a truthful place. However, when you see this season in its entirety, you really, truly see just how she’s done so,” she told critics.

The show, praised as an intoxicating female perspective on obsession, cruelty and power with an overlay of dark comedy, earned two Emmy nominations for best drama series and was a boon for its stars.

Were there network pleas to craft an ending that could allow for a Killing Eve sequel?

“There was no moment at any point where pressure was put on to either kill people off or to keep them alive. It’s always been the perspective of what felt like the right thing to do,” the producer said. - AP