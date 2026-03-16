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Mark Wright praises wife Michelle, mum Carol in sweet Mother's Day post

The former 'TOWIE' star shared a sweet family snap in heartfelt Mother's Day tribute

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Mark Wright shares a sprawling Essex mansion with his wife, Michelle Keegan, 38
Mark Wright shares a sprawling Essex mansion with his wife, Michelle Keegan, 38

Mark Wright has heaped praise on the two favourite women in his life, honouring them with a Mother's Day post on Sunday.

The former TOWIE star, 39, appeared to heal the rift between his wife Michelle and his mum Carol as he lauded them both for doing an 'amazing job.'

Sharing a snap of the threesome together on a previous holiday, he penned: 'Happy Mothers Day to the best Mum and Wife I could ever imagine. 

'Thank you for being the best Mum to our little princess, you are doing the most amazing job and we love you so much.'

He continued: 'Mum thank you for being the best Mum to all 8 of us and the best Nannie to all our babies. We are so lucky to have you.' 

The timing is significant as the post comes after sources told the Daily Mail that Mark and Michelle have been left 'mortified and embarrassed' following Carol and her eldest daughter Jess' controversial thong bikini remarks.

Later, Carol and her daughters Jessica Wright and Natalya Wright issued a grovelling apology over comments they made on their podcast Wright At Home. 

Currently, Mark hosts a radio show on Heart FM alongside his pal Olly Murs. He shares a sprawling Essex mansion with his wife, Michelle Keegan, 38.

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